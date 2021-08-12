Berkeley police arrest man yelling anti-Semitic threats during service at synagogue

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on suspicion of a hate crime during a service at a Berkeley synagogue.

The Berkeley Police Department said they found a 37-year-old man yelling in front of Chabad House where he was stopped from entering on August 7.

Before that, he was yelling anti-Semitic threats during a morning service in the Congregation Netivot Shalom, police said.

The man, who police did not identify in the press release, was arrested on suspicion of willfully threatening a person based on their perceived characteristics. Police said this is considered a hate crime.