Berkeley police arrest suspect in series of anti-Semitic hate crimes

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Berkeley police have arrested a 39-year-old male suspect in connection to multiple anti-Semitic hate crimes.

According to a press release from police, the crimes happened over the course of 2 days.

On April 29th between 4 and 6 a.m., the suspect vandalized a home on the 2500 block of Warring Street with graffiti referencing those of Jewish faith and also destroyed a Jewish religious artifact.

On the same day, the suspect was caught vandalizing a Jewish synagogue on the 1300 block of Oxford Street.

On April 30th between 2:33 and 4:35 a.m., he was caught burglarizing a Jewish community center on the 2700 block of Bancroft Way.

Police arrested the suspect on multiple crimes including suspicion of burglary, vandalism, and defacing property for the purpose of intimidating any right secured to the person by the Constitution.

“The Berkeley Police Department recognizes and places a high priority on the rights of all individuals guaranteed under state and federal law. The commission of a hate crime is a serious offense, which will not be tolerated in the City of Berkeley,” according to the police press release.