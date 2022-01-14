Berkeley police find cocaine, handgun during arrest on outstanding warrant

BERKELEY (BCN) — As police in Berkeley were arresting a man on an outstanding warrant last week, officers discovered an unserialized gun and powder cocaine.

The 27-year-old man, who was taken into custody on Jan. 5, has since been charged by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office with possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

On Jan. 5 at 3:23 a.m., an officer saw a vehicle parked off the roadway in a grassy area near Ashby Avenue and Frontage Road.

After conducting a records check on the vehicle’s license plate, the officer learned the owner had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The officer approached the vehicle and found the owner at the hood of the vehicle performing repairs. The officer confirmed the man’s identity, and he was arrested on the outstanding warrant.

During a subsequent search of the man’s vehicle, officers found an unserialized handgun with an extended magazine and several baggies of powder cocaine, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.