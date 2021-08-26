Berkeley police: Hacker accessed teenage girls’ private nude photos, extorted victims

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Berkeley police are reporting of a hacker that accessed various teenage girl’s private nude photos and posted them to the internet, extorting them in the process.

On May 10th, Berkeley High School officials notified the Berkeley Police Department’s School Resource Officer that several female students had their social media accounts hacked.

During the course of the initial report, a total of 17 victims were discovered across the Bay Area. The suspect targeted several private and public Bay Area schools located in Alameda County, Contra Costa County and Marin County.

With assistance from the FBI police were able to identify and arrest a 19-year-old Berkeley man on August 23.

Police say the suspect had amassed over 130 videos of child pornography, including images of children from age 3 to 12 years old. In addition to this, detectives also found the personal information for over 100 people for the purpose of accessing their social media accounts.

The suspect is charged with felony possession of child pornography, multiple counts of felony accessing “hacking” computer systems, felony identity theft, and multiple counts of distributing private intimate images, also known as revenge porn.

If you have any information about this case or believe that you also may be a victim, please contact (510) 981-5715.