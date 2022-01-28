Berkeley police investigate aggravated assault

BERKELEY (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred Friday morning.

Police said a woman was at 2439 Durant Ave. around 1 a.m. when she got into a verbal argument with three women while they were in line for the restroom.

The argument turned physical, and the women kicked and punched the victim, police said.

The woman went outside and was again confronted by the same group, and they again kicked and punched her.

There was no information immediately available on if any arrests were made related to the incident.

