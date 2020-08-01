BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Berkeley are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning and sent a man to the hospital.
Officers with the Berkeley Police Department responded Saturday at 3:53 a.m. to the area of Solano and Fresno avenues on a report of gunfire.
Officers discovered a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The man was located in the 900 block of Fresno Avenue, police said.
The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.
Latest Stories:
- Berkeley police investigate early morning shooting that hospitalized man
- San Mateo County businesses prepare to close again after being on state watch list for 3 days
- Motorcyclist leads Santa Rosa police on pursuit, crashes
- Man shot in head with foam grenade at protest says he did everything he could to show LAPD he was ‘not a violent threat’
- Alameda County hair stylists, salon owners call for action as salons remain closed