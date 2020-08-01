Berkeley police investigate early morning shooting that hospitalized man

BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Berkeley are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday morning and sent a man to the hospital.

Officers with the Berkeley Police Department responded Saturday at 3:53 a.m. to the area of Solano and Fresno avenues on a report of gunfire.

Officers discovered a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The man was located in the 900 block of Fresno Avenue, police said.

The man was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: