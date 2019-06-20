Berkeley police investigate sex assault at youth shelter

Police in Berkeley are investigating a sexual assault at a youth shelter.

Now police say there could be more victims.

The assault happened at the YEAH! youth shelter for young adults.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Antonio Missail.

The victim told police that she was assaulted on three different occasions.

The shelter serves young adults ages 18 to 24.

It’s run by Covenant House California, who tell us that there is one large room where everyone sleeps.

Women do have the choice to sleep in a separate area.

