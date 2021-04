BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Berkeley police say a violent robbery occurred at a Walgreens Sunday night.

Just after 8 p.m., police say the suspect walked into the Walgreens located at 2310 Telegraph Ave.

The suspect stole merchandise then assaulted an employee when confronted.

No suspect information is known at this time, but police say the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot on Bancroft Way.

If you have any information, contact Berkeley police.

No other details were made available.