Berkeley police investigating after Amazon delivery truck stolen

BERKELEY (KRON) -- An Amazon delivery driver in Berkeley dropped off a few packages Thursday, only to return to the parking spot and realize the van was stolen.

The van was reported stolen at around 11 a.m. near Ashby and Shattuck Avenues.

An employee of a business nearby says he saw the plain white van parked along the curb and saw the driver dropping off packages across the street.

But the employee says it wasn't clear the van was in the process of being stolen.

Police say that was exactly the case.

A suspect jumped into the van.

The keys appear to have been in the ignition with the engine on.

The suspect then took off, heading south on Shattuck Avenue.

The theft didn't draw much attention in the area. Most people didn't know what happened.

Berkeley Police spent the afternoon looking for the van up and down city streets.

But it's possible the van eventually got on the freeway.

It's unclear how many people are impacted by this or how many packages were still in that van.

In a statement, Amazon told KRON4 they value their drivers' safety, saying,

"Safety is our top concern and we are thankful that the driver is unharmed. We are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation while we work to make this right with customers."

