BERKELEY (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Friday morning.

The incident occurred Friday at 2:40 a.m. in the area of 2347 Telegraph Avenue.

A suspect attempted a robbery while armed with a gun and ended up hitting the victim in the head with the gun before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as a man wearing dark clothing and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.

