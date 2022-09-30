BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Berkeley are investigating two separate aggravated assault incidents that occurred Thursday night. The first incident occurred at the Lower Sproul Plaza on the University of California campus at 9:22 p.m.

Police said a victim was assaulted in an unprovoked attack that resulted in facial injuries. There was no additional information about the incident immediately available Friday morning.

The second incident occurred Thursday at 11:45 p.m. at Bancroft Way at Ellsworth Street. In that incident, a male victim was stabbed in the hand by another man following an argument, police said.

The suspect, who was wearing all black clothing, fled the area on a bicycle and was last least heading west on Bancroft Way. The victim received medial attention.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc