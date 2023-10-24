(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is looking for an unknown female victim who police say was picked up and licked by a man last week. The woman was at the intersection of Oxford Street and Center Street on Oct. 16 at around 1:20 p.m.

According to police, the woman was approached from behind by a man who picked her up off the ground and licked her “from their neck to their eye.” The suspect reportedly refused to let go of the woman and began walking away with her.

A bystander intervened, allowing the victim to get away. She fled the area before police could contact her. The suspect in the incident has since been arrested on other pending charges.

Berkeley PD is asking for the public’s help in locating the victim.