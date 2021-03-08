Berkeley police offer $50K reward in fatal shooting from 10 years ago

BERKELEY (BCN) – The city of Berkeley is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the case of a man fatally shot 10 years ago Monday in a residential backyard.

Tobias “Toby” Eagle died in the shooting reported around 1 p.m. on March 8, 2011. Officers arrived to find Eagle in the backyard of a home in the 1600 block of Blake Street and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The $50,000 reward is for anyone with information that will lead to an arrest and conviction in the killing of Eagle. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at (510) 981-5741 or the non-emergency line at (510) 981-5900.

