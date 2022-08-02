BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department caught a suspect that officers were searching for on Tuesday afternoon. Officers found the suspect hiding in the crawlspace of a home on the 1100 block of Channing Way.

Earlier in the afternoon, the wanted suspect ran away after officers tried to make an arrest. Officers spotted the suspect on the 1100 block of Channing Way. The suspect ran away behind homes into the neighborhood after the attempt at an arrest.

BPD requested drones and search dogs from the Alameda County Sheriffs Office. At 6:02 p.m., police announced that the suspect had been caught.