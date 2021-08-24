Berkeley police search for suspects who cornered 2 women, attempted robbery

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Berkeley police are searching for three suspects who almost robbed two UC Berkeley students early Sunday morning.

According to police, the two women were walking on the southside of Haste Street, just east of Bowditch Street around 2:40 a.m. when a dark SUV blocked their path. Three suspects exited the SUV and quickly approached them.

The students were able to run away and called police, but the suspects have not been caught.

Police describe the suspects as three Black men wearing dark clothing—one of them possibly wearing a red shirt underneath a dark jacket. The suspected vehicle is described as a dark colored SUV.

Contact BPD’s Robbery Unit at (510) 981-5742 with any tips.