(BCN) — Police in Berkeley on Monday are searching for a missing 20-year-old man considered at risk. Mateo E. David was last seen leaving his home in Berkeley about 8 p.m. Sunday.

He is described as Pacific Islander ethnicity, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a kahki jacket, blue jeans and had a red backpack.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Berkeley police at (510) 981-5911.

