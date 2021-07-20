Berkeley police searching for missing at-risk teen

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – Police are asking for your help finding a missing at-risk teen.

According to Berkeley police, 15-year-old Pooja Nafri has not been seen since midnight. She is missing from the southwest Berkeley area and is considered at-risk because of her age, police said.

Nafri is described as 5’3″ with a medium build and long black hair. She is possibly wearing a blue jean jacket and white sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5900.