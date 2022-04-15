BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is searching for a suspect who threatened a woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her on the 500 block of Colusa Ave., in Berkeley on Thursday. The incident took place around 1:00 p.m. when the woman was walking on Colusa between Visalia Avenue and Thousand Oaks Boulevard when she was approached behind by a male suspect.

The suspect threatened her with a knife and then sexually assaulted her. Berkeley police officers responded but were unable to locate the suspect. The suspect was described as a Black male, between 30-40 years old, 5’7″ to 5’10” in height with short, curly gray and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and a blue surgical mask.

The suspect left the area on foot and headed in an unknown direction. Berkeley police detectives are requesting that residents in the area check their video surveillance or dash cams for information related to incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit at (510) 9081-5735 or the 24-hour BPD non-emergency number at (510) 981-5900.