BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Berkeley report a 72-year-old at-risk woman as missing. Police describe Nancy Rutley Fenstermacher as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. They did not provide a photo of Fenstermacher, who was reported as last seen in the 1600 block of Virginia Street in Berkeley wearing black pajamas with a flower pattern.

Police said Fenstermacher is considered at risk because she has dementia. She is believed to be on foot and without money or a mobile phone. Police urge anyone who sees Fenstermacher to contact the department at (510) 981-5900.

