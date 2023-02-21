BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Two 12-year-olds were arrested after a high-speed chase through South Berkeley on Monday night, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

At 9:51 p.m., officers were alerted to a LoJack signal of a stolen vehicle in South Berkeley. The car was described as a silver 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe reported stolen from Oakland earlier that day.

Police spotted the car near California and Harmon streets and attempted to stop the vehicle. The suspects reportedly drove away at a high speed, heading west on 62nd Street, according to police. Officers did not pursue the vehicle due to the high speed, but they stayed in the area.

The vehicle was spotted again on Market Street a short while later, and police say it was involved in a collision with a parked vehicle near 60th and 61st streets. Two suspects climbed out of the vehicle and ran away as officers approached.

A foot chase followed, and police were able to detain both suspects a few blocks away. They were later identified as a 12-year-old Oakland boy and 12-year-old girl from San Pablo. The two were arrested on suspicion of stolen property and resisting arrest. They were both cited before being released to their parents or guardians.