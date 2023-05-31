(KRON) — Scammers are impersonating police officers and government employees, the Berkeley Police Department (BPD) announced Wednesday on social media. These scammers use “fear tactics” to exploit victims and try to take their money.

The department has received numerous reports of scams targeting the Berkeley community. The types of threats include pressuring victims into depositing large amounts of cash and purchasing gift cards.

Scammers sometimes would impersonate a police officer and say they have an outstanding warrant, according to BPD.

BPD said it does not handle arrest warrants over the phone. The department will not ask for money or gift cards to resolve a warrant.

“If you receive a suspicious call asking for a significant money deposit or gift card purchase, hang up immediately,” BPD said.

Unsure if a call from BPD is legitimate? Contact the department’s non-emergency line at 510-981-5900.

Last week, KRON4 reported a gift card scam in Alameda. That resulted in almost $6,000 worth of fraudulent gift cards.