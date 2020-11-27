Berkeley reactivates relief fund, small business support

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — The mayor of Berkeley is reactivating the Berkeley Relief Fund.

The fund was first launched in March at the start of the Bay Area’s shelter-in-place order. It allocated $3 million in general funds “to provide gap assistance to renters, small businesses and arts organizations significantly impacted by the COVID-19 state of emergency,” according to the city.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin is also urging residents to #BuyBerkeley — supporting local businesses when shopping this holiday season.

“Giving back to the community has always been a hallmark of the holiday season, and the adversity we faced in 2020 highlights the urgent need to support our at-risk businesses and residents,” said Arreguin.

The city says Berkeley has about 5,000 small businesses and over 150 arts organizations that need support as coronavirus cases rise again.

A list of Berkeley local businesses can be found here.