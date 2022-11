BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – The Berkeley Police Department announced that traffic in the area around Webster and Regent streets will be impacted after a report of a suspicious package, according to a Nixle alert.

Pedestrians also will not have access to the area, and people nearby are being asked to shelter in place.

The explosive ordnance disposal team has been notified and is on its way to assist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.