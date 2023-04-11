BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect in a series of sexual assaults on UC Berkeley’s campus was taken into custody on Tuesday, university police confirmed to KRON4. Police did not publicly identify the suspect.

Police believe four on-campus assaults were connected and released images of the suspect on Tuesday morning. The most recent assault happened just after midnight on Tuesday, involving a young woman being grabbed from behind and knocked to the floor near the Foothill Complex residence hall. The woman was able to fight back and get away.

In the other three cases, the suspect grabbed female students in inappropriate areas over their clothes.

On April 5 a student was allegedly assaulted at the Eucalyptus Grove at about 1:30 p.m.

On April 8 at about 5:40 p.m. a woman’s breast and buttocks were reportedly grabbed while walking near Memorial Stadium. The victim was pushed up against a wall before getting away.

On April 9 at about 9:40 a.m., police said a woman was assaulted near Stephens Hall.

“I normally walk around campus alone, and most of the time I’m a little scared, I carry pepper spray,” Naydian Beltran-Garcia, a UC Berkeley student, told KRON4. “So that made me really anxious.”

Police believe all of the assaults were committed by the same suspect.