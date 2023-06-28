(KRON) – The City of Berkeley will have street closures in place during the Fourth of July in an effort to lower fire risk set off from potential fireworks and allow more efficient access for emergency vehicles.

Grizzly Peak Boulevard will be closed to all traffic between Centennial Drive and Skyline Boulevard starting Tuesday, July 4 at 5 p.m. and will reopen the following day at 5 a.m. Only residents who show proof they live on Grizzly Peak Blvd. or in the immediate area will be allowed access to travel to and from their homes.

Delivery vehicles are exempted from the closure.

Traffic posts will be in place at the following locations to prevent through traffic:

Centennial Drive between Stadium Way and Grizzly Peak Blvd.

Lomas Cantadas and Grizzly Peak Blvd.

South Park and Grizzly Peak Blvd.

Claremont Avenue, Fish Ranch Road and Grizzly Peak Blvd.

Skyline Boulevard and Grizzly Peak Blvd.

Drivers will not be allowed to stop along Grizzly Peak Blvd., where all turnouts will be closed.

Panoramic Way at Prospect Street will be closed to non-residents on Tuesday, July 4 at 2 p.m. and will reopen at midnight.

The City of Berkeley reminds the public that fireworks, even those marked as “safe and sane”, remain illegal in the city

If you see fireworks being discharged, contact the Berkeley police non-emergency dispatch at 510-981-5900.