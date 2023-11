(KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Nathan Shepherd, 17, was last seen at Berkeley High School, located at 1980 Allston Way, around noon on Monday. BPD reports he could be in “mental distress.”

Nathan was described as a white male who stands 5’8″ with a thin/medium build. An image of Nathan is included above.

He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, light gray jeans and a black backpack.