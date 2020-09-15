Berkeley to vote on citing face mask violators

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Berkeley City Council will vote on whether or not to issue citations to people who refuse to wear a mask Tuesday.

If passed, any person violating a health order could be fined up to $100 per day for the first violation, with penalties increasing for repeat violations.

Many other counties have already approved such measures to enforce mask-wearing and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Wearing a face mask is already required in Berkeley when stepping into a store, waiting in line for public transportation and inside any workplace. During outdoor dining, masks are required when people are up from the tables. Even when exercising, Berkeley residents have to wear a mask while walking, running and biking outdoors. Very similar language to the rules in San Francisco and other surrounding areas.

But now– the city wants to vote on fining people for violations. The city council meeting is at 6 p.m.

