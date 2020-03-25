Berkeley Unified considers extending school closures

BERKELEY (KRON) – While Governor Gavin Newsom has not officially ruled out schools being closed for the remainder of the school year, it appears that’s the plan for Berkeley.

A few weeks ago, many school districts were looking at resuming classes after the first week of April, but then the coronavirus pandemic exploded.

The school district announced late Tuesday that it plans to continue feeding kids through spring break starting this Friday.

The kids and their families will get meals to take home.

The meals will cover breakfast and lunch for the next five days.

The school district says there’s a good chance it will continue to shut itself down through April like many other school districts in the state have already decided to do so.

