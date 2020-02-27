Berkeley Unified School District ‘closely monitoring’ coronavirus

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — As coronavirus fears increase, the Berkeley Unified School District wants to assure the community that they are closely monitoring the deadly virus.

A statement was issued Thursday afternoon with the latest information.

As of now, there are no confirmed cases in Berkeley or Alameda County.

Concerns grew on Wednesday after a Solano County resident contracted the coronavirus from unknown origins, prompting the county to declare a local emergency.

The patient is being treated at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

“I want to assure you that leadership at Berkeley Unified School District is closely monitoring information coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Superintendent Brent Stephens said. “And continuing to seek regular updates from Alameda County Department of Public Health, Alameda County Office of Education and the City of Berkeley Public Health Office, Dr. Lisa Hernandez.”

The CDC reports that person-to-person spread of COVID-19 usually occurs by respiratory transmission.

Health officials advise the following steps to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses:

Wash hands with soap and water

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Staying awake from work, school or other people if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

“As always, the health and safety of our students and staff remain our number one priority, and as such we will continue to communicate information about COVID-19 as the situation develops,” Stephens said.

Latest Coronavirus Headlines: