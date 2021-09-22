Berkeley Unified School District considers student vaccination mandate

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Berkeley Unified School District will decide after its board meeting Wednesday whether or not to pass a student vaccination mandate for middle and high school students ages 12 or up.

The district prepared a draft on what the student vaccination mandates will look like. If passed, the mandates are effective by Jan. 3, 2022.

If approved, the mandate will not apply to students younger than 12, since a COVID-19 vaccine is not approved for younger kids at this time.

The draft says BUSD students 12 or over shall be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 unless the student has a documented medical or religious exemption. Students will have an alternative option to onsite weekly testing.

Students who are 16 or over who participate at Berkeley High School as athletes must be fully vaccinated unless there is a documented medical or religious exemption, the draft adds. Although, these students will not have the option for weekly testing. Another part of the draft includes requiring students to show proof of vaccination to attend indoor Berkeley High athletic events.

District faculty and staff have already undergone something similar to the proposed vaccine mandate — school staff must be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 tests.