BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Berkeley woman was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a series of attempted kidnappings, the Berkeley Police Department (BPD) announced. Police have connected the 36-year-old suspect with at least four incidents with juveniles in the city.

The first incident occurred on Aug. 29 at about 5:30 p.m. Police said a 14-year-old boy was working in his front yard in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue when the suspect approached him twice and tried to shake his hand.

Later that day close to 6:00 p.m., the suspect approached a 13-year-old girl walking in the area of Allston Way and McKinley Avenue, BPD said.

The next incident happened on Sept. 14 at about 6:10 p.m., according to police. The suspect approached a 15-year-old boy in the area of Allston Way and Grant Street and tried to entice him towards her vehicle.

Finally, on Sept. 20 at about 5:30 p.m., BPD said the suspect approached a 12-year-old boy riding a scooter near Sacramento Street and Addison Street.

BPD said it was able to identify the suspect based on information provided by a witness. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant on Sept. 30 for one count of attempted kidnapping and three counts of annoying/molesting a child.

On Oct. 5, detectives spotted the suspect driving near the area of the North Berkeley BART station and arrested her.