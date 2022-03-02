BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) – A Berkeley yoga studio owner has fired its co-founder over the anti-Semitic flyers that have been circulating the Bay Area.

The owner of Hella Yoga in Berkeley says he fired his business partner Kelly Johnson after learning she had used company computers to register her boyfriend’s business, which has been spreading hate.

“I just feel like shaking her and saying, ‘Kelly this isn’t the person that I met 8 years ago,’” Jeff Renfro said.

Jeff Renfro fired his longtime friend, Kelly Johnson, over the weekend. The two opened a couple of yoga studios together in the Bay Area – One of them in Berkeley.

Renfro says he finally cut ties with Johnson after learning she used company computers to register a business for her boyfriend, who Renfron says has been using that business to spread COVID conspiracies, hate, and anti-Semitic messages.

The business and extremist group have been linked to these anti-Semitic flyers that went around Berkeley and the Bay Area.

Renfro, whose family happens to be Jewish, says he confronted Johnson about his concerns multiple times.

“I knew he was behind it when it first came out and I had been aware of his behavior and her involvement with him for past two months and we were trying to intervene to get her to leave him and to change her, what some of the beliefs that were coming out of her mouth,” Renfro said.

The hateful messaging moved the Berkeley City Council to call for an emergency resolution condemning hate speech last week.

“Hate has no place in our city. Nobody should be victimized. Nobody should be discriminated against on the basis of their race, religion or background and we are a city that welcomes all people but we have a very clear stance against hate,” Mayor Jesse Arreguin said.

Mayor Jesse Arreguin says Berkeley, along with other cities like Palo Alto and Novato, continue to investigate these anti-Semitic messages and those responsible.

“This group has roots in the Bay Area and has been spreading their message of hate throughout the Bay Area and we take this very seriously. I know that other communities that have been affected by these hate incidents, these hate crimes, are also working with us and with federal authorities to try to get some justice and accountability for what’s happened,” Mayor Arreguin said.

Cities in Texas, Wisconsin and Florida saw similar hate messages appear over the last month as well. The extremist group is believed to be connected.