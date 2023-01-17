BERKELEY, Calif. (BCN) — The area of the Clark Kerr Campus and Sports Lane in Berkeley that suffered a mudslide on Monday has been cleared, the University of California said on Tuesday evening.

Both areas are now open again after foot traffic had to be halted due to the damage.

Several agencies tackled the mudslides that plagued Berkeley on Monday, but no injuries from the events have been reported, the Berkeley Fire Department said on Monday evening.

Berkeley Public Works, the Fire Department, the Police Department, the Office of Emergency Services and Building and Safety all made a coordinated effort to mitigate the affected areas, primarily in the Berkeley Hills.

The slides caused roughly 10 homes and 20 people to be evacuated Monday morning in the areas of Middlefield Road, Wildcat Canyon Road and the Spiral, a spur of Wildcat Canyon. All three roads were closed due to the mudslide.

First responders diverted water from a leak within a slide in an attempt to mitigate further erosion, the BFD said.

