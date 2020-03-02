Bernie Sanders campaigns in the Bay Area ahead of Super Tuesday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Bernie Sanders spent the day in California ahead of Super Tuesday.

The latest polls are showing Sanders is likely to win the state.

California’s likely Democratic primary favorite spent part of Sunday rallying in San Jose.

“I’ve spoken before many groups, this is the loudest group I’ve ever heard,” he said.

Sanders campaigned alongside California Congressman Ro Khanna, who advocated for the senator’s healthcare for all plan given the virus concerning his community and state.

“If the coronavirus teaches us anything, it’s that we’re only as safe as the least insured among us,” Khanna said.

But the coronavirus didn’t stop thousands of supporters from filling the convention center’s South Hall.

The senator from Vermont first taking aim at President Trump, then to his poll-projected second place rival, Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden is a friend of mine, but we gotta be honest… which campaign can beat Trump?”

Sunday’s rally capped off a booming month financially for Bernie Sanders, the campaign announced it raised $46.5 million in February.

“This campaign has received more campaign contributions from more Americans than any campaigns at this point in the history of the United States of America.”

The rally kicks off a Democratic candidate blitz of California, with Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren scheduled to make stops ahead of Super Tuesday.

