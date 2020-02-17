Live Now
Bernie Sanders in Bay Area for campaign rally

Bay Area

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in the East Bay on Monday.

Sanders will be at a “Get Out The Vote” rally at the Craneway Pavilion.

Doors open at 10 a.m.

The rally starts at noon.

This comes after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in the Bay Area on Friday.

California holds its presidential primary on March 3 as part of Super Tuesday.

