RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will be in the East Bay on Monday.
Sanders will be at a “Get Out The Vote” rally at the Craneway Pavilion.
Doors open at 10 a.m.
The rally starts at noon.
This comes after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in the Bay Area on Friday.
California holds its presidential primary on March 3 as part of Super Tuesday.
Latest Stories:
- Bernie Sanders in Bay Area for campaign rally
- What’s open and closed on Presidents Day
- Bay Area trail remains closed after girl, 6, attacked by mountain lion
- New California law would fine short-term rental hosts who violate local laws
- Disney actress Nikita Pearl Waligwa dead at 15