BERRYESSA (KRON) – The Berryessa Bay Area Rapid Transit station is now open again, as of 6 a.m. Thursday.

The station had been closed earlier in the morning due to a “major medical emergency,” according to an alert from the agency.

The Berryessa/North San Jose station, which opened for BART service in 2020 after having been open for bus service, is the southernmost terminus of the transit system and is utilized by both the Orange (Berryessa/North San Jose-Richmond) and Green (Berryessa/North San Jose-Daly City) lines.