Berryessa Highlands devastated by flames from LNU Lightning Complex fires

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — In the North Bay, fire crews in Napa County continue to confront the LNU Complex fires including the Hennessey Fire which has devastated the community of Berryessa Highlands.

The Hennessey Fire burned through the community on the shore of Lake Berryessa on Wednesday and the damage is devastating. But, the area is not out of danger yet.

In the small community of Berryessa Highlands, home after home lies in ruins. There are melted cars, burning gas lines, and smoldering furniture.

The fire swept through this neighborhood on Wednesday. Some homes, built on hillsides have collapsed into a pile of sliding rubble.

While the devastation is brutal most of the damage is limited to one area, many homes in Berryessa Heights survived.

Thursday afternoon, fire crews remained on scene knocking down hot spots and protecting the houses that are still standing.

Along nearby Steele Canyon Road, more homes have been destroyed by the fire. This property is a total loss but fortunately, the chickens, goats and pigs survived.

Even though the entire area is under a mandatory evacuation order, some neighbors never left.

Adam Speets stayed behind to defend his house from the advancing flames. With the help of fire fighters, they confronted the fire with hand tools — and won.

<We used hoses and shovels and saved that house. Then we moved to the next neighbor, same thing there,” Speets said. “Because I have a big defensible space here they brought their vehicles. Luckily, we managed to save all three of our houses so we are happy.”

Back in Berryessa Highlands, fire crews will remain in the scene until further notice.

The Hennessey Fire remains a threat, with flames still burning just a few miles to the east. The concern is that shifting winds could once again push the fire back towards the homes that are still standing.

