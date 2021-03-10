Best bagels: California bagels win over New York’s, critic says

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Who has the better bagels?

California bakers have knocked New York out of the ring for the title of best bagels.

At least, that’s what New York’s paper of record declares.

New York Times restaurant critic Tejal Rao said California bakers have taken the New York-style and spurred a bagel movement on the West Coast.

She writes, “Emily Winston’s bagels are some of the finest New York-style bagels I’ve ever tasted. They just happen to be made in Berkeley.”

Boichik Bagels, whose logo cheekily edits “there are no good bagels in California” to “there are now good bagels in California,” is always seen with a line of hungry visitors.

In an exclusive interview with KRON4, founder of Boichik Bagels, Emily Winston shares her secret to bagel success.

“I moved out here, didn’t like the bagels,” Winston said.

Both Winston and Rao moved to California with ties to New York: The baker lived in New Jersey and had authentic New York bagels frequently, Rao writes. And the critic previously lived in Brooklyn.

Since the review came out, Boichik Bagels has seen an uptick in customer support.

“I’m surprised our website hasn’t crashed. It’s been exploding with orders and traffic. It’s unreal how much demand people are having for getting their hands on these bagels,” Winston said.

If you do want to get your hands on a Boichik bagel, make sure you pay attention when picking a date on the calendar.

“Pre-order and delivery slots are filling to capacity well ahead of time!” Boichik Bagels wrote on their website.

Rao also gives bagel props to San Francisco’s Daily Driver, which makes its own cream cheese on site with the bakery.

Another San Francisco baker sells Rao-approved bagels at Midnite Bagel but also at the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market.

Other bagel makers bringing it home for the state are in the Los Angeles area. Rao recommends: