Best Buy added to growing list of stores closing on Thanksgiving

Bay Area

by: Evan Anstey

(WIVB) — Best Buy is closing its stores on Thanksgiving, but shoppers will still be able to order items online.

The retailer says it is working to offer more convenient pickup options and start offering some seasonal deals earlier in the year.

The latter is being done so that customers can purchase holiday gifts earlier.

This past Monday, Target announced that it would also be closing its stores on Thanksgiving, saying “this isn’t a year for crowds.”

Walmart announced last week that it will also close its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year to allow associates to spend time with their families. Sam’s Club locations will be closed as well.

