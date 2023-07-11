(KRON) — Should you consider the Bay Area if you’re in your early 20s and looking for a city to call home? A new study published by Commercial Cafe showed where San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose rank in some categories that those in Gen Z might consider important.

The top-ranked city for Gen Z was Minneapolis, according to the metrics used in the study. No California city ranked in the top 20, but each Bay Area city did grade well in specific categories.

San Jose ranks No. 2 in educational environment

Members of Gen Z who are looking for a city with a large number of students should consider San Jose, according to the study.

The South Bay city ranked second with 52.9% of its Gen Z population enrolled in higher education. Boston, San Jose, Minneapolis and Atlanta were the four cities where more than 50% of Gen Z’ers are students.

“San Jose ranked second in education with 53% of its Gen Z residents enrolled in higher education,” Commercial Cafe said. “The city has created a healthy cluster of universities and is led by the likes of San Jose State University, meaning that education-focused Gen Zers will likely rank it high on their list.”

San Francisco placed No. 10 in this category, with 43.8% of its Gen Z residents enrolled in education.

San Francisco places in “Green Score”, “Things to Do” categories

Those looking for a more eco-friendly city that offers lots of activities might find a fit in San Francisco, according to Commercial Cafe.

The study came up with a “green score” for the cities it measured, which was calculated using the possibility of a low-carbon commute and the number of parks per capita. This list, topped by New York City, placed San Francisco No. 8.

San Francisco ranked lower in the parks per 10k residents metric than any of the other cities in the category’s top 10. However, the ease of a “green commute” won points for the city.

The City by the Bay did even better in the activities category. San Francisco ranked No. 5, just trailing New York City, Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Oakland tops list for cheapest Internet

Anyone living in Oakland will save a few bucks on Internet. Of all the cities measured, Oakland had the cheapest Internet cost, according to the study.

“The cost of internet connection in Oakland will cost you only $50 per month, a fair price considering the study’s average of $72 across all cities,” Commercial Cafe said. “And with the city located in the innovative but expensive Bay Area, any opportunity to save on essential services are set to be welcomed by savvy Gen Zers.”

No other California city cracked the top 10 in this category. Washington D.C. and Louisville, KY rounded out the top 3.

Methodology

In ranking the best cities, for Gen Z, Commerical Cafe considered a number of factors including cost of living, jobs for recent graduates and unemployment. Oakland was the Bay Area city to rank highest in this metric, at No. 33.

The population considered to be Gen Z was made of up everyone aged between 20 and 24, citing the U.S. Census Bureau.

For Internet cost, the study found the price of Internet connection speeds of at least 60 Mbp. Numbeo was cited as a source.

For “things to do,” Commercial Cafe considered “number of establishments for recreation, arts, and sports, including performing arts; spectator sports; museums; historical sites; amusement parks and arcades; other amusement and recreation; drinking places (bars); restaurants; and other places to eat.”

For green commuting, the study used, “the combined percentage of public transportation, walking and cycling as a means to travel to work for each city.” The 2021 Census Bureau was used as a source.