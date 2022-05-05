SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With Cinco de Mayo here — cities across the Bay Area are celebrating.

The day is mostly celebrated in the United States and is not to be confused with Mexico’s Independence Day, which is on September 16.

Cinco de Mayo commemorates Mexico’s victory over the French Empire in the Battle of Puebla, taking place on May 5, 1862.

Here are some places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo across the Bay Area:

SAN FRANCISCO

From 2 to 8 p.m., starting at Mayes Oyster House. A second pub crawl is set for May 7.

Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

From 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., at the Cadillac Bar & Grill. Must register to get tickets.

Golden Gate Park Outdoor Concert Festival

Free concert presented by Pena Toribio from 4 to 7:30 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Party

Bergerac San Francisco will be serving drinks and music from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Free with RSVP and one free taco before 11 p.m.

Launched during the heigh of the pandemic, Trellis Workspace will be hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration from 5 to 8 p.m.

KRON ON is streaming live now

San Jose

The pizza restaurant will be offering free chips, salsa, or guacamole for every purchase of special drinks.

Zona Rosa

Will be offering food, drinks, and live music. The event is free and must register online.

Cinco de Mayo Comedy Night

Presented by Skewers N Brews. The free show starts at 8 p.m. To get tickets, click here.

Bay Area Run Crew (BARC)

The group will be kicking off their “BARC Summer Taco Series with a five-mile run around downtown San Jose and will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Cali Spartan Mexican Kitchen afterward at 6 p.m. To RSVP, click here.

Oakland

Cinco de Mayo Celebration Week

Celebrations starting May 5 – 7 will offer music, food and drinks at the Livermore Airport from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Un Cinco de Mayo Taco Tour

The event is on May 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Enjoy some of the best taquerias in the Fruitvale neighborhood, with over 17 taquerias in one square mile. To buy tickets, click here.

Note: This list will be edited and updated accordingly. Please check back for updates.