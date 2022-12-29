SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco’s nightlife and bar scenes offer no shortage of parties at which to ring in the new year.

Midnights: Taylor Swift NYE Extravaganza

Starting Saturday at 9 p.m., this event at South of Market’s DNA Lounge (375 11th Street) is for you and “your fellow Swifties,” the bar states in an advertisement.

Sing “classics like ’22,’ ‘All Too Well,’ ‘Blank Space,’ ‘Love Story,’ ‘Shake it Off,’ ‘Lover’ and more for a night of Enchanted euphoria,” the advertisement continues. “As tears stream down your face, you will wonder why every moment on Earth can’t be this magical?”

The dance party will feature a midnight balloon drop and confetti shower, and “glittery NYE decorations.” Tickets start at $40.

2023 San Francisco New Year’s Eve Party: Gatsby’s House

If you have a little more to spend, you might consider partying like Nick Carraway, Jay Gatsby and Daisy Buchanan themselves at the Gatsby’s house party at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins San Francisco (999 California Street) in the ritzy Nob Hill neighborhood.

This party, which also starts at 9 p.m., starts at $209, which includes four hours of open bar service and a complimentary Nacho’s bar from 9-11 p.m. For $40 extra, you can pay the group rate and get complimentary Hors d’oeuvres, “upgraded party favors,” the hotel states, and “access to exclusive VIP area with private bar and DJ.” However, for this option you must purchase at least five tickets.

And if you have $2,695 to spare, get a table for eight and two bottles of Dom Perignon.

NYE 2023! Presented by Oasis X Princess!

For the same price of the DNA Lounge party, and not too far away (298 11th Street) you can go to “THE most monumental queer NEW YEARS EVE CELEBRATION in SAN FRANCISCO” at the Oasis nightclub, it states.

Tickets start at $40 and admission starts at 9:30 p.m. to “three stages of entertainment featuring local megatalents and our community’s superstars” (though the exact line up is still to be announced). There will also be a countdown to midnight with a complementary champagne toast “followed by a nonstop 30 minute drag SPECTACULAR you definitely don’t want to miss.”

NYE 2023 at Love+Propaganda

$149 may seem expensive for tickets to a venue, until you find out it’s “the most upscale venue in San Francisco” where you can ring in the new year with “the city’s in-crowd,” as Love+Propaganda (85 Campton Place) at Union Square states in an advertisement for its New Year’s party this year.

“One of SF’s most highly acclaimed DJs will fill this massive space with all the party tracks you’re waiting to hear, including crowd-favorite Top 40, house, and Hip-Hop music,” the venue states. “No need to watch the clock – as midnight approaches, the DJ will lead the crowd in a live midnight countdown. You’ll toast among friends with a complimentary glass of bubbles. If you’re in for a VIP kind of night, take out one of our elite VIP packages offering reserved seating, bottle service, and more perks to discover.”

New Year’s Eve with Seth MacFarlane

All that VIP service and drinking with the beautiful people can get pretty tedious, though. If you just want to bring in the new year with a few (or a lot of) laughs, the San Francisco Symphony is bringing in the new year with comedian Seth McFarlane, who’ll be performing at Davies Symphony Hall (201 Van Ness Avenue) near the Civic Center Plaza.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $79.

But, at least you’ll be able to drive home!