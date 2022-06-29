(KRON) – Fisherman’s Wharf will display fireworks in San Francisco for the Fourth of July holiday this Monday. The two locations set to display fireworks are at the end of Municipal Pier and at several barges in front of Pier 39.

San Francisco is nearly 49 square miles of beauty and has countless elevated areas. Here are other spots to watch the fireworks:

Fisherman’s Wharf

Fisherman’s Wharf will host a fireworks event beginning at 9:30 p.m. for approximately 90 minutes. Public transportation is highly recommended as traffic around Fisherman’s Wharf is expected to be heavy with limited parking.

Crissy Field

With the Golden Gate Bridge to your left, fireworks show to your right, the SF bay in front, and the rest of the city at your back, Crissy Field is the spot to catch the fireworks show with serene views surrounding you.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks offers high-elevation views of both the city and San Francisco Bay, including a view of the fireworks display with the city lights shining right before it. Parking is limited at the top of Twin Peaks.

Cruises

Several cruises across the city are set to view the fireworks show from the water.

Adventure Cat Sailing Charters — Departing from Pier 39 at 9:00 p.m., this cruise will remain in the water until the end of the fireworks show. The cruise is $95 per person and includes two free drinks. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

Red & White Fleet Cruise — Two cruises both with a cocktail and snack bar will cruise on the water with the earliest cruise departing at 8:30 p.m. from Pier 43. Tickets start at $99 and can be purchased on their website.

SS Jeremiah O’Brien — A WWII Liberty Ship is hosting a dockside viewing party at Pier 45 with gates opening at 7:00 p.m. Complimentary soft drinks and chips will be provided. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Don’t see an appealing spot? No problem. Any spot in San Francisco with high elevation or by the San Francisco Bay waterfront, and you are guaranteed to witness an unforgettable fireworks show.

If you’re hoping to watch the fireworks from the comfort of your own home, you can join LIVE! In the Bay host Olivia Horton at 9 p.m. on KRON4 as we bring you the fireworks in San Francisco, Concord, Marin, and San Jose.