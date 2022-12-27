SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New Year’s Eve is just around the corner, and the annual San Francisco fireworks show will be kicking off from a boat near the Ferry Building at 11:59 p.m. Here’s our list of the best places to take it all in.

Because the boat sits between the Ferry Building and the Bay Bridge, your best bet for a good view is anywhere you can see the top of the Ferry Building, as long as your view to the northeast is not obstructed.

Rincon Park

Rincon Park, just east of the Ferry Building, is going to have the best views of the show, but it will also likely be the most crowded. If you want to watch from this prime area, arrive early and bring chairs or blankets.

Corona Heights Park

Corona Heights Park is a cute little park in the Corona Heights neighborhood. The top of the park has some great views to the northeast, but be sure to bring your own seating.

Telegraph Hill

This area near Coit Tower boasts high enough elevation to enjoy views of the city and the waterfront. Find a green space that faces towards the water, and enjoy the show.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks is a favorite among locals and offers gorgeous views of the city and the waterfront. The view from Christmas Tree Point might be the best you could ask for this far southwest of the NYE show, but bring your own chair. Be sure to arrive early if you’re planning on parking nearby; this area fills up quickly.

Treasure Island

If you’re lucky enough to live on Treasure Island, all you have to do to enjoy the NYE view is head to the west side of the island. The whole west end will have great, unobstructed views of the show.

NYE Cruises

Looking for a more romantic New Year’s Eve, or for more time on the water? No worries, there are plenty of options when it comes to cruises. Some cruises offer dinner and drinks. For more information, check out some of the events below.

New Year’s Rock the Yacht

Red & White Cruises

NYE Fireworks Dinner Cruise

Pier Pressure SF: 2023 New Year’s Eve Under the Fireworks Cruise

Speakeasy New Year’s Eve Cruise 2023

For those who prefer to enjoy the fireworks from the comfort their own homes, tune in to KRON4 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. as we ring in the new year. KRON4’s Grant Lodes and Justine Waldman will be leading the festivities.