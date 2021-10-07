Best toilet in the Bay Area? Nominate one now

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s time to nominate the best toilet in the Bay Area.
If you frequent Bay Area restaurants or hotels, this is not the time for you to take a seat. The Best Toilet Award of the Bay is now taking nominations.
“We hope to raise public awareness on hygiene and to appreciate the hospitality community who has worked on toilet spaces,” award organizers say.
You have until Dec. 5, 2021 to nominate the absolute best toilet space in a local commercial space.
This includes toilet rooms in Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Sonoma, and San Francisco counties.
Out of all the nominations, 12 will go on to be finalists. Finally, the public will get to vote for one winner per each of the six categories from Dec. 28, 2021 to Jan. 28, 2021.
The categories are:
- Best Cleanliness
- Best Creativity
- Best Family-Friendly
- Best of 5 Senses
- Best Positivity
- Best of Napa Valley
Click here to nominate a toilet. You have the space to be descriptive!