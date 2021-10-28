Best U.S. restaurants for dates: See which Bay Area restaurant made the list

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The best restaurants across the United States this year are being recognized by OpenTable and Bumble.

OpenTable teamed up with the dating app to help you find the best spots.

If you are looking to ‘wow’ someone you met on Bumble, one of the 100 best restaurants is right here in the Bay Area.

A Spanish restaurant in Palo Alto, Telefèric Barcelona, received 4.5 stars on OpenTable.

For a map and list of the ‘100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America,’ visit the OpenTable website.

With more than 1,100 reviews, the restaurant has been ranked great of outdoor dining, and fit for foodies.

One review said:

“Amazing food, great vibe. Absolutely packed on a Tuesday night! Ambience was really lovely and they have plenty of outdoor seating.”

Telefèric Barcelona offers ‘tapas, exquisite paellas, and hand-crafted cocktails.’

Enjoy a unique and fun experience with your date.

The restaurant is located at 855 El Camino Real, Suite 130.

For more information on how to make a reservation, visit the OpenTable website.