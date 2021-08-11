‘Beware’: CHP officers to help patrol Oakland, Mayor Schaaf says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON)- “Beware – there is going to be more enforcement.”

That’s the warning Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf gave Wednesday after announcing Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved the city’s request to send more law enforcement resources to Oakland.

Schaaf said she was grateful for Newsom’s “rapid response” in bringing more traffic enforcement to Oakland, adding that the “governor granted the request quickly.”

The mayor added that this request for more law enforcement is in response to the demand from residents for more law enforcement safety, particularly among commercial corridors and the state highway of International Boulevard.

“Reckless driving that kills people, robberies that involve vehicles like what to our beloved U.S. Senator Boxer, that is going to really get under control with help from the state and I am so grateful,” she added. “I’m grateful for the governor’s rapid response and grateful for the additional resources.”

Schaaf was referring to the July 26 incident in which former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer said she was assaulted and robbed in Oakland’s Jack London Square. She was not seriously injured.

“We take this extremely seriously,” Schaaf said.

On Tuesday the president of the city’s Chinese Chamber of Commerce called on Gov. Newsom to declare a state of emergency due to the violence in Oakland.

“Governor Newsom, we want you to do this. Declare a State of Emergency for the city of Oakland. We want you to bring in the California Highway Patrol. I am not only asking for patrolling Chinatown. I am asking to send the police, the CHP to the city of Oakland. All areas. We need your help,” Carl Chan said.

This call for a state of emergency from the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce Carl Chan comes in the wake of two good samaritans being pistol-whipped and wounded after being shot while trying to prevent two women from being robbed in Chinatown.

This is just the latest incident. Last week, an Oakland Asian American restaurant was robbed at gunpoint.

That is preceded by an almost endless stream, one after another of violent attacks against the city’s AAPI community caught on video.