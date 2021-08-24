Beware of phone scammers impersonating San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam in which the caller is posing as a police officer from the Ingleside station.

Police said that the caller will tell the victim that their identity may have been stolen.

“Normally, these scams involve a request for personal identification information such as name, date of birth, social security number, etc. and/or financial information such as bank account numbers or credit card details,” SFPD Ingleside tweeted.

Do not give out personal information over the phone to these callers, the police warn. They suggest making a proper police report for anyone who gets a call like this.