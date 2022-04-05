(BCN) – The National Weather Service has issued a sneaker-wave hazard watch for 3 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

A moderate northwest swell associated with water heights of over 11 feet– and up to 22 feet in surf zones– will arrive early on Tuesday, impacting Bay Area beaches, the NWS said. The swells could create sneaker waves and strong rip currents.

Impacted areas will include San Francisco, the coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, the San Francisco Peninsula Coast, northern and southern Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast.

NWS advises staying out of the water and even avoiding beachcombing during this period. Keep children close, pets on leashes, and stay off of coastal rocks and jetties. Never turn your back on the ocean.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.