(KRON) — Move over Taylor Swift. The “Queen Bey,” Beyoncé, is about to become the new honorary mayor of Santa Clara.

Beyoncé is bringing her “Renaissance World Tour” to Levi’s Stadium for a highly-anticipated 3-hour performance Wednesday night.

Her dedicated fans, also known as “The Bey Hive,” are swarming into the city to see the songstress perform dozens of songs. The show’s set list is packed with hits from her newest album, including “Cuff It.”

Mayor Lisa Gillmor said, “In recognition of her artistry and humanitarianism, we are proud to present Beyoncé a key to our city, along with the title of honorary mayor. Beyoncé demonstrates an incredible dedication to economic equity and championing marginalized communities through her service to communities globally.”

Beyonce performs onstage in 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian /Getty Images)

The city’s proclamation celebrating Beyoncé states, “American singer-songwriter, actress, and business entrepreneur Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter has had a tremendous cultural impact as one of the most influential pop culture figures.”

Santa Clara has been graced with mega superstar talent this summer. Just a few weeks ago, Taylor Swift performed at Levi’s Stadium for more than 65,000 Bay Area “Swifties.” Her “Eras Tour” showcased Swift’s evolution as a musical artist over the years.

City manager Jovan Grogan said, “Levi’s Stadium is an amazing asset that allows us to host world class events and artists, like Beyoncé, that benefit not only our local economy but uplift the region as well.”

Wednesday marks Beyoncé’s fifth appearance at Levi’s Stadium. Her previous performances included the 2018 “On the Run II Tour,” the 2016 “Formation Tour,” and the NFL Super Bowl 50 halftime show.

Beyoncé smiles with her Grammy trophies. (Photo by Frazer Harrison /Getty Images /File)

Beyoncé asked her fans to wear silver for the big night. “Virgo season is upon us,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram. “This tour has been such a joy. My birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows Aug. 23-Sept. 22!”